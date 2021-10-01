Hourglass Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.66. 228,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,831. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

