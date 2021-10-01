Hourglass Capital LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 786,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.