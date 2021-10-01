Hourglass Capital LLC Has $10 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,790,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded up $4.53 on Friday, reaching $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,021. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.09.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

