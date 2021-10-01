Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

TAP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.