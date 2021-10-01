Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

