Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $133,320.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87.

On Friday, July 30th, Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00.

HMN opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

