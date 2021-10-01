Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

