Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Holcim has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

