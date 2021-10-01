HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in HNI were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HNI by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in HNI by 81.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HNI by 0.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

