Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $281.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

