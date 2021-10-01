Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.