HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Achieves $270.22 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $270.22 million and $76,429.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028744 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026617 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

