Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Update

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the August 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 754,051,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,987,250. Healthier Choices Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which focuses on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

