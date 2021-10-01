Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $225,000.

HCSG traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 647,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,280. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

