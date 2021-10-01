Head to Head Survey: Sprott (NYSE:SII) versus FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Sprott $121.78 million 7.74 $26.98 million $1.05 34.94

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FG New America Acquisition and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.04%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.36%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

Sprott beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

