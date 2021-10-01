Head-To-Head Survey: Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mail.ru Group and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mail.ru Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mail.ru Group and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.61 -$288.71 million N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 193.44 -$26.75 million N/A N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,329.21% -145.69% -121.69%

Summary

Mail.ru Group beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; and MRG Digital Lab, an advertising services and technologies laboratory. Additionally, it develops media projects comprising News Mail.ru, Hi-Tech Mail.ru, Lady Mail.ru, Auto Mail.ru, Health Mail.Ru, Kids Mail.Ru, Cinema Mail.ru, Realty Mail.ru, Pets Mail.ru, All Pharmacies, Sport Mail.ru, and Hi-Chef Mail.ru. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.