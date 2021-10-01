Head-To-Head Survey: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) & OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.90) -10.98 OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$42.25 million ($2.56) -0.83

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoSec Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -23.36% -21.59% OncoSec Medical N/A -134.79% -85.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics and OncoSec Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoSec Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.01%. OncoSec Medical has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 416.43%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OncoSec Medical beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Punit S. Dhillon on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered inPennington, NJ.

