Head-To-Head Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 12.25 $66.15 million N/A N/A Sabre $1.33 billion 2.86 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.50

Bumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats Sabre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

