Head-To-Head Review: Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AVITA Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -90.94% -29.56% -26.70% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AVITA Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.87%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Volatility and Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVITA Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 15.09 -$26.58 million ($1.17) -15.15 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical.

Summary

Paradigm Medical Industries beats AVITA Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

