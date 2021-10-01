Head to Head Contrast: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 287.03%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 167.44%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -3.88 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.41 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.14

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

