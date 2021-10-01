Head to Head Analysis: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) versus 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Laureate Education alerts:

This table compares Laureate Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education -57.00% -16.84% -7.61% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Laureate Education and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Laureate Education currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 361.06%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.02 billion 3.12 -$613.33 million $2.37 7.17 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.87 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.05

17 Education & Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laureate Education. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laureate Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions. The Andean segment includes institutions in Chile and Peru. The Online & Partnerships segment consists of online institutions that offer profession-oriented degree programs through Walden University, University of Liverpool, and University of Roehampton. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.