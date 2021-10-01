HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 667,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 414,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 196,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.