HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 38.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 71.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.49. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.