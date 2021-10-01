HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,592,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

