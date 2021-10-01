HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.92 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

