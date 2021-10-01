HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

