HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Akoustis Technologies worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $16,974,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.