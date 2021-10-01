HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.31. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

