HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,474,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $225.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average is $247.19.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

