HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 988,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 5.67% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $7,316,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $4,383,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $5,742,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $732,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

