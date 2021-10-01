Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000. Farfetch comprises approximately 0.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,396,000 after buying an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Farfetch by 104.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 97.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Farfetch by 15.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

