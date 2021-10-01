Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HPGLY traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.