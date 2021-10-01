Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

