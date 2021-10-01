H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million.

CVE:HEO traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$2.33. 67,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,874. The stock has a market cap of C$198.37 million and a PE ratio of 51.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEO. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

