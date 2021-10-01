GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $78.44 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

