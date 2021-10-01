Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 3.69 ($0.05), with a volume of 8,708,394 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.09.

In related news, insider Mansour Al Alami bought 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,260.78).

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

