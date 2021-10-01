Guangdong Investment Limited Plans Dividend of $3.82 (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 3.8226 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30.
About Guangdong Investment
