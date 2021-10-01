Guangdong Investment Limited Plans Dividend of $3.82 (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 3.8226 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Guangdong Investment has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

