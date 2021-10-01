Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Receives C$2.61 Average PT from Analysts

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

