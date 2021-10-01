Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.72). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of GBNH opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.