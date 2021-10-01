Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 556 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $177.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,734. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

