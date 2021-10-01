Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 539 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $218.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.