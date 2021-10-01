Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,137 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 72.6% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 225,480 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.6% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 533,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 67,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Discovery by 40.3% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,020,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

