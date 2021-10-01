Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.