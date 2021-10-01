Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 184.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.20 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

