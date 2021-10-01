Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

