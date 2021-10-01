Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

