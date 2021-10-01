Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 71.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

