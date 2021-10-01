Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,778 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $89.76 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.