Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of QCR by 127.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH opened at $51.44 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $811.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

