Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 190.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 57.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $272.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $280.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.